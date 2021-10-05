Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) & Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Yalla Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Yalla Group and Professional Diversity Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yalla Group presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 243.88%. Given Yalla Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yalla Group and Professional Diversity Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $134.93 million 7.75 $3.21 million ($0.02) -363.50 Professional Diversity Network $4.46 million 3.83 -$4.35 million N/A N/A

Yalla Group has higher revenue and earnings than Professional Diversity Network.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and Professional Diversity Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group 7.25% 5.94% 5.40% Professional Diversity Network -44.40% -114.46% -31.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yalla Group beats Professional Diversity Network on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups. The NAPW Network segment refers to women-only professional networking organization. The Corporate Overhead refers to operating expenses. The company was founded by Rudy Martinez on October 3, 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.