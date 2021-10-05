Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Down to $12.07

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $11.32. Yext shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 415 shares.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Get Yext alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $292,430.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,174.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $320,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,080. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.