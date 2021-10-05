Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Down 37.1% in September

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the August 31st total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

YAHOY stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. Z has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Z Company Profile

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

