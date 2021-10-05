Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.77. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

