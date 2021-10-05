Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to Announce $1.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.40. CoreSite Realty posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Shares of NYSE COR traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.23. 726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,389. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.85 and its 200 day moving average is $132.87. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

