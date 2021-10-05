Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.50. First Busey posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $97.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 million. First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

First Busey stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.79. 2,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,561. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.09. First Busey has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 86.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 131.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,507,000 after buying an additional 354,988 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

