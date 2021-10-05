Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Kymera Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KYMR. B. Riley started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $60.83 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $91.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $601,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $14,770,113.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,563 shares of company stock worth $25,136,186 over the last 90 days. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

