Zacks: Analysts Expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.42 Million

Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will report sales of $81.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.92 million and the lowest is $81.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $67.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $312.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.82 million to $313.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $410.62 million, with estimates ranging from $388.60 million to $422.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The company had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOLD. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,979. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Samantha Prout sold 4,925 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $59,149.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,651.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $371,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 884,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,980.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,375 and have sold 168,151 shares valued at $1,755,017. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.