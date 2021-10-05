Zacks: Analysts Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Photronics’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of PLAB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.48. 233,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,233. The company has a market capitalization of $824.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. Photronics has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $107,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,721. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Photronics by 104.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

