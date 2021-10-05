Zacks: Analysts Expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will announce $93.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.46 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted sales of $100.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $384.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.04 million to $390.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $376.10 million, with estimates ranging from $359.61 million to $392.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 135.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,284 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 377,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 135.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.85, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

