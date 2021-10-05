Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.01). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ATI Physical Therapy.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATIP shares. started coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Benchmark downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Shares of ATIP opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.98. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advent International Corp MA bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at about $1,105,025,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $40,156,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $21,541,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $15,622,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $11,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

