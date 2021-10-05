Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.54.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,608,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,896,000 after purchasing an additional 82,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,064,000 after acquiring an additional 70,586 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $123.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.90 and its 200-day moving average is $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

