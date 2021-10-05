Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will report sales of $91.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.00 million. Luxfer reported sales of $90.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $367.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.20 million to $370.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $392.03 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $395.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Luxfer by 95.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,179,000 after purchasing an additional 93,516 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Luxfer by 54.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Luxfer by 14.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Luxfer by 389.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LXFR traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,799. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $569.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

