Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $355.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to announce $355.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $352.00 million to $358.70 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $207.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTEN opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

