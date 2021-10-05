Zacks: Brokerages Expect CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) to post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CI Financial.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

NYSE:CIXX opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,187 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 706.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 515.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,621 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,945,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CI Financial (CIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.