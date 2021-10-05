Zacks: Brokerages Expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $492.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to announce sales of $492.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $481.26 million and the highest is $505.00 million. Graco posted sales of $439.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,176,000 after purchasing an additional 109,056 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,659,000 after acquiring an additional 340,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,906,000 after acquiring an additional 580,896 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,875,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after purchasing an additional 167,096 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Graco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,132,000 after buying an additional 110,443 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GGG traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.49. Graco has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $80.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

