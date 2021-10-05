Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Shares of ASXC opened at $1.75 on Monday. Asensus Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $410.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 525.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,707,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Asensus Surgical by 9,560.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,542,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after buying an additional 6,475,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asensus Surgical by 85.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,387,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after buying an additional 5,254,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 268.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,703 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,776,000. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

