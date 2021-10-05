Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) to Hold

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 137,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $493.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $55.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.17 million. Research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 102.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $514,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

