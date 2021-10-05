Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Spectrum Brands have risen in the past three months, the stock may come under pressure in the near term. Despite of the improved top and the bottom line results in third-quarter fiscal 2021, the company’s lower-than-expected performance hurt investors’ sentiment. Elevated inflationary pressure, driven by transportation and commodity costs, acted as deterrents. This resulted in gross margin contraction. Higher SG&A expense owing to increased volumes, rise in advertising and marketing costs, and elevated incentive and distribution expense, also remain concerning. However, favorable volumes and productivity, as well as solid performance across all segments aided results. Continued strength in the global pet care category has been a growth driver. It is also on track with its Global Productivity Improvement Plan.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.25.

NYSE SPB opened at $97.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.04 and a 200-day moving average of $86.51.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

