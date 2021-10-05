Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) to Hold

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZTE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of ZTCOY stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $6.25. 6,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,202. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ZTE has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZTE will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

