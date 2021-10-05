Zacks Investment Research Lowers Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Hold

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAMT. B. Riley boosted their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of Camtek stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.22. 202,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,442. Camtek has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.05 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,932,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,374,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Camtek by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 166,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at about $4,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

