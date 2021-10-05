Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) to Hold

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

Get First Financial alerts:

NASDAQ THFF traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $42.87. 122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,916. First Financial has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $559.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. Equities analysts predict that First Financial will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,520,000 after acquiring an additional 119,984 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.