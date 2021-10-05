Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) to Buy

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Shares of NYSE:ASXC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. 2,123,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,500,166. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $405.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.50. Asensus Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 1,162.78%. On average, analysts expect that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASXC. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $37,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth $45,000. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

