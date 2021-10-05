ZEN Graphene Solutions Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, October 7th (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)

Shares of ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) are going to reverse split on Thursday, October 7th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Thursday, October 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of ZENYF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $3.94. 103,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 7.86. ZEN Graphene Solutions has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $4.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Get ZEN Graphene Solutions alerts:

ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.