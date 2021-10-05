ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Short Interest Update

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,100 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the August 31st total of 218,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 216.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ZZHGF opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82.

ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products, covering accident insurance, bond insurance, health insurance, liability insurance, credit insurance, cargo insurance, and household property insurance. The company operates through the following segments: Insurance, Technology and Others.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.