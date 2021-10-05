Zigcoin (ZIG) Price Hits $0.0372 on Top Exchanges

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $8.95 million and approximately $222,714.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zigcoin has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,237.44 or 0.08466553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00269362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00114077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

ZIG is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

