ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Director Jaime Vieser Purchases 100,000 Shares

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Director Jaime Vieser acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ZIOP opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $383.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.01.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,239,000 after acquiring an additional 116,872 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter worth $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 377.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 33.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ZIOP shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

