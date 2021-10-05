Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives $200.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

ZTS stock opened at $193.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.94 and a 200-day moving average of $185.83. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

