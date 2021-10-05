Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $399.75.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $259.58 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $253.41 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.37 and its 200 day moving average is $333.23.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.93, for a total value of $625,923.48. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 38,069 shares in the company, valued at $10,656,655.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,036 shares of company stock worth $73,342,534. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,373,000 after acquiring an additional 55,492 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

