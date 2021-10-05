ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) by 454.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.65% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNET opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

