$0.08 EPS Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.13. Cutera also reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cutera.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.95. Cutera has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.84 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,968.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cutera by 23.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Cutera by 138.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in Cutera in the first quarter valued at $9,778,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cutera in the first quarter valued at $1,162,000.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.