$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.64 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RUTH shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CL King raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.09. 30,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 2.41. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.