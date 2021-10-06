$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Maxar Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of MAXR stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.42. 623,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2,742.00 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 116.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 31,013 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 72.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 15.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,920,000.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

