$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.30. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. 73,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,666. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $335.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

