$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.64%.

LMST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Limestone Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Limestone Bancorp stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,122. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $122.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $18.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 445,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,161,000. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

