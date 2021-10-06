$0.70 EPS Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. Iron Mountain reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.84. 72,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

