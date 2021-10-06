$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. The Timken posted sales of $894.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of TKR stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $66.69. 3,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.56. The Timken has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $92.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

