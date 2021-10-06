$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will report $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.51. Burlington Stores posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 337.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $9.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $11.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

BURL stock traded down $6.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.56. 632,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,149. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $189.99 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.47.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

