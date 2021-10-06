$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2021

Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $8.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.31. The company had a trading volume of 432,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.60 and a 200 day moving average of $210.48. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $127.96 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.