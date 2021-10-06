$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $8.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.31. The company had a trading volume of 432,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.60 and a 200 day moving average of $210.48. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $127.96 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

