10,002 Shares in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,022,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 212.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 72,545 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 325.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

FPI opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $391.21 million, a PE ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 6.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

In related news, Director John A. Good purchased 5,825 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $108,633 over the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

