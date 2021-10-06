1,056 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $219.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,622,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,437,098. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $151.39 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.