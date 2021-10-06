11,775 Shares in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 134.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,256,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 720,237 shares during the period. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 25.0% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

RedBall Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,554. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $12.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

