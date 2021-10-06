12,145 Shares in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $260,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 15,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ryan Mcmonagle acquired 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $47,042.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE:CTOS opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $375.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 24.66% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

