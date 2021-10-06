13,000 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.40. 1,088,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,796. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.29 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.35 and a 200 day moving average of $226.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.