13,027 Shares in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SANM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.97. 1,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

