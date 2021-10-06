$137.18 Million in Sales Expected for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will report sales of $137.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.14 million and the lowest is $129.21 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $107.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year sales of $479.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.96 million to $486.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $479.41 million, with estimates ranging from $470.32 million to $488.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 31,978 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

CPLG traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $15.37. 311,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,368. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.61 million, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 2.00. CorePoint Lodging has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

