1,375 Shares in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Purchased by Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5,389.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 26,945 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.81. 5,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,523. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $55.91.

