20,004 Shares in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group during the second quarter worth $348,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCI traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,033. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $120.39.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

