3,066 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 62.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $72.09. 25,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.