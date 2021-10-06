$33.23 Million in Sales Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will post sales of $33.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.73 million and the lowest is $32.73 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $16.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $130.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.29 million to $131.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $133.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.01. 341,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,773. The stock has a market cap of $528.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 131.25%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

